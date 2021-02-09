Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWQXF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CWQXF remained flat at $$24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.