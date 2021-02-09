Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $9,773.96

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $9,773.96 and $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00274206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003801 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.25 or 0.01795361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,933,811 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.