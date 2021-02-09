Castle Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 407.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Castle has a total market cap of $48,701.98 and approximately $215.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 548% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00296530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003761 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $817.55 or 0.01757056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,933,811 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

