Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Up 12.6%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.63. 3,438,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average session volume of 501,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Several research firms have weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.
About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.
