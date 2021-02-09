Catex Token Trading Down 48.9% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $19,605.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.01125387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.64 or 0.05665495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00042668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031447 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

