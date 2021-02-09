CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.20. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 434,737 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

