Ccore Price Tops $0.0111 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $18,886.65 and $43.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.01044600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.28 or 0.05495364 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

