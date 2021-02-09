CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Hits $9,305.53

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,305.53 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 161.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007037 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars.

