CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 27,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

