CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Gap Down to $55.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.15, but opened at $51.09. CDK Global shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 5,633 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

