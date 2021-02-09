Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Upgraded to “Sell” by AlphaValue

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTTRY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

