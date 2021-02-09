CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0019 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $180,603.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

