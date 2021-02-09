Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $97.39 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $97.39 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 107.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

