Celo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.75 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00007953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $679.84 million and $24.75 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

