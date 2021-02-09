Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Centene stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

