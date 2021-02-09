CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 740,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

