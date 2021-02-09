Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.45. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 219,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

