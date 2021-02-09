Centrality Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $458,625.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $44.19 million and approximately $458,625.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

