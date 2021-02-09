Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,529.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $230,019.73 and approximately $122,529.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,527,123,131 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

