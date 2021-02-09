Century Next Financial (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.27

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $29.00. Century Next Financial shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1,483 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Century Next Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.