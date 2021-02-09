Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.20

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 52059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.