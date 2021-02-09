CEVA (CEVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

