CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) SVP Purchases $17,940.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) SVP Kevin J. Beerman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CFBK traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 10,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.72% of CF Bankshares worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

