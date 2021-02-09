Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.74

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.74 and traded as low as $26.00. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 234,249 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. The company has a market capitalization of £151.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.74.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

