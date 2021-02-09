Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.77 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.09 billion and $3.77 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

