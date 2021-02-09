ChainX Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. ChainX has a market cap of $48.42 million and $4.21 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00013570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00280794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062773 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

