Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 47,140 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

