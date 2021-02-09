Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $61,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,579. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.93 and its 200 day moving average is $625.08. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.