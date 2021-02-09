ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 71.3% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $536,059.97 and $63,136.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

