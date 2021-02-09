ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $822,968.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,089.11 or 0.99978241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00095350 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

