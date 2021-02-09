Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.13. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

