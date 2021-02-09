Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

