Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,824. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

