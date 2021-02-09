Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

CHGG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,824. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

