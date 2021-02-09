Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

