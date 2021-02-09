Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Chegg stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $13,769,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

