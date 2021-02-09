Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $125.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

