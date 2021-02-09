Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $98.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $13,769,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

