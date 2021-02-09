Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $7.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $32.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $29.17 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.