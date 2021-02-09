Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

