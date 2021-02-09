Chiliz Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $146.96 million and approximately $61.40 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

