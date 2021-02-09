China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.62

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.62 and traded as high as $118.60. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $118.40, with a volume of 228,679 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

