China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $21.88. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 12,143 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.