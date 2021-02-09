China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

China Feihe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

