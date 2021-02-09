China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $5.90. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 45,727 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.