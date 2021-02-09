China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.23

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 156378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

