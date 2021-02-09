Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,560.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,560.00 and last traded at $1,559.03, with a volume of 14961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,504.00.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,432.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,308.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

