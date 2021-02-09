Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,504.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,432.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,308.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

