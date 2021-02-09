CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $576.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.