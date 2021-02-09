CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $709.66 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 3.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.10% of Enbridge worth $709,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

